Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $31,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Nutrien by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Nutrien from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.02. 3,077,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,823. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.97. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

