Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $106,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.44.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.86. 959,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,785. The firm has a market cap of $104.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.95. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.20 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

