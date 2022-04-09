Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,533,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,420 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5,932.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 641,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after buying an additional 630,631 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,999,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,431,000 after buying an additional 483,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,229,000 after buying an additional 339,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 929,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,489,000 after buying an additional 326,070 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.15. The company had a trading volume of 604,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,204. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.40 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63.
