Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $80,000 Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

VIG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.51. 830,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,941. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.86 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.81.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

