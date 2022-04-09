Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMAR. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $32.10. 28,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,887. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $32.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40.

