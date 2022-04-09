Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 106,722 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Steel Connect at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Connect during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in Steel Connect by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 115,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Steel Connect by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,040,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 19,351 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STCN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.29. 28,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,199. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $77.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.72. Steel Connect, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

Steel Connect ( NASDAQ:STCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.64 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 266.60% and a negative net margin of 15.19%.

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

