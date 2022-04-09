Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 304 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 304 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.2% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Benchmark cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $6.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,534,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658,488. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $127.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

