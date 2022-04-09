Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 713 Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.80.

LCID stock traded down 0.65 on Friday, reaching 21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,131,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,682,034. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 33.07. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of 16.12 and a 12-month high of 57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.43.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.26 by -0.11. The company had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 59.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

