Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $143,000 Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $85.54. 340,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,750. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average is $97.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $339.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 13.02%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $254,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,763 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

