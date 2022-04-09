DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Price Target Cut to 238.00

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DNB Markets from 248.00 to 238.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DNBBY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 215.00 to 190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $194.60.

DNBBY opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.38. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $25.91.

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 39.63%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. On average, analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

