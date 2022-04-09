DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Hits $0.0480 on Exchanges

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $852,332.86 and approximately $1,321.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DogeCash has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00017717 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 17,753,995 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

Buying and Selling DogeCash

