Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives C$10.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBMGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on DBM shares. Raymond James set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of DBM stock opened at C$7.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$638.93 million and a PE ratio of 5.80. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.13 and a 12 month high of C$10.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$641.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$618.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. This is an increase from Doman Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

