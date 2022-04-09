DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Price Down 6.7%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.09. 29,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,068,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Several brokerages have commented on DOYU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.23.

Get DouYu International alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DouYu International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 39,183 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DouYu International by 1,346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in DouYu International by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 229,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 155,393 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.