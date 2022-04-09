Drep [new] One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.10 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (DREP) traded up 43.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00002903 BTC on popular exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $49.37 million and $12.10 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded up 73.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003409 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00036046 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00106341 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Drep [new] Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “
Drep [new] Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.
