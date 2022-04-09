Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNB. StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays cut Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. acquired 21,825,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 49.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,571,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,060,000 after purchasing an additional 855,528 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,169,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,966,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,255,000 after purchasing an additional 385,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,719,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DNB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.37. 1,809,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,691. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $598.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.