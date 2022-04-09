Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $426,000 in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Standex International by 8.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 452,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,742,000 after acquiring an additional 36,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International during the third quarter valued at about $17,384,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Standex International by 192.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after buying an additional 84,291 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Standex International by 78.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after buying an additional 44,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International stock opened at $98.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.10 and a 200-day moving average of $106.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $121.44.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.78 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SXI. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Standex International Profile (Get Rating)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.