Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,422 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 28,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 395.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD opened at $218.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.85 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.84. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,619 shares of company stock worth $28,531,747. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.03.

CrowdStrike Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.