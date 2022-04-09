Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,749 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

IMKTA stock opened at $93.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.42. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 4.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingles Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $44,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Profile (Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.