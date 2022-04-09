Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 81,187 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Wendy’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.85.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.18%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

