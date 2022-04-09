DXdao (DXD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $205,729.00

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for $714.92 or 0.01679693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $35.26 million and $205,729.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.32 or 0.00282688 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006575 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003283 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 254.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000093 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

