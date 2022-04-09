E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) Trading Down 2.9%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 697,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,914,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in E-Home Household Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in E-Home Household Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in E-Home Household Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform.

