E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Shares Up 0.2%

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.92. 23,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 130,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETAC. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,877,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1.0% in the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 518,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 57.2% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.
E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.
