E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Shares Up 0.2%

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.92. 23,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 130,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETAC. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,877,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1.0% in the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 518,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 57.2% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.