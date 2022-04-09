East Japan Railway Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (OTCMKTS:EJPRY)

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for East Japan Railway in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East Japan Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Shares of EJPRY opened at $9.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. East Japan Railway has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $13.00.

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

