eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.79. eBay has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.88.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,643 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $785,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.