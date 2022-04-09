Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a C$14.50 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTS. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, February 18th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.50.

Shares of TSE:CTS opened at C$9.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 114.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$5.16 and a one year high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

