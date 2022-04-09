Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman Purchases 400 Shares of Stock

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$126.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,748,033.50.

EVT opened at C$126.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$710.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46. Economic Investment Trust Limited has a 52-week low of C$116.00 and a 52-week high of C$136.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$129.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$126.82.

Get Economic Investment Trust alerts:

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$39.34 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.

About Economic Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.