Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Ecopetrol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Ecopetrol from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.73.

EC stock opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.379 per share. This is a boost from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 28.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 13.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 12.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 167,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecopetrol (Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecopetrol (EC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.