Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.00. The company had a trading volume of 869,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,340. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 1.25. Elastic has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $189.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $986,350 over the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

