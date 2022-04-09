Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $216.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.67. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $122.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 38,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after buying an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elbit Systems (ESLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.