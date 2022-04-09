Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ SOLO opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $233.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOLO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through the Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

