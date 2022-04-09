Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) Insider Ian James Anthony Ferguson Sells 66,239 Shares

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Rating) insider Ian James Anthony Ferguson sold 66,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 765 ($10.03), for a total value of £506,728.35 ($664,561.77).
Shares of LON:ELIX opened at GBX 735 ($9.64) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 670.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 683.13. The firm has a market cap of £339.47 million and a P/E ratio of 46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.32. Elixirr International plc has a 52-week low of GBX 387.93 ($5.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 780 ($10.23).
