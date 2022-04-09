Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) Insider Ian James Anthony Ferguson Sells 66,239 Shares

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Rating) insider Ian James Anthony Ferguson sold 66,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 765 ($10.03), for a total value of £506,728.35 ($664,561.77).

Shares of LON:ELIX opened at GBX 735 ($9.64) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 670.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 683.13. The firm has a market cap of £339.47 million and a P/E ratio of 46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.32. Elixirr International plc has a 52-week low of GBX 387.93 ($5.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 780 ($10.23).

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its services for various industries, such as financial services, insurance, retail and consumer goods, luxury and fashion, media, technology and entertainment, life sciences, manufacturing, automotive, resources, and business services.

