Elrond Market Cap Reaches $3.63 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Elrond has a total market cap of $3.63 billion and $106.34 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $166.58 or 0.00391879 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.00198265 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00039129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00053262 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011060 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,764,952 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.