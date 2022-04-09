Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.78. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 10,745 shares traded.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 44.18%. The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emerson Radio stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of Emerson Radio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

