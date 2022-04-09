Employers (NYSE:EIG) Downgraded by Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Employers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

EIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Employers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

EIG stock opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.07. Employers has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $43.82.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Employers will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Employers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Employers by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Employers by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Employers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,452,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

