Employers (NYSE:EIG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EIG. Boenning Scattergood cut Employers from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Employers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. Employers has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $43.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average is $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.07.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Employers will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Employers by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

About Employers (Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

