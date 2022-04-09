Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,936 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,208 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $813,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,064 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,344 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.42. The stock has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.