Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Given a C$14.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares raised Enerflex from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$10.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Enerflex from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.67.

Shares of EFX opened at C$8.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.31. The stock has a market cap of C$795.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$6.25 and a 52 week high of C$11.12.

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$321.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -40.48%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

