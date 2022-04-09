Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.03

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.03 and last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 6072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Get Energizer alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 890.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.