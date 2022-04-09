EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

ENLC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.06 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,392,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,973,000 after buying an additional 1,606,488 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,478,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,196,000 after buying an additional 219,618 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,074,000 after buying an additional 5,657,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,183,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,354,000 after buying an additional 244,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,998,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after buying an additional 2,337,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

