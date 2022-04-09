Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives C$3.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.79.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESI. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$33,635.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,423.36. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, with a total value of C$38,740.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,268,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,781,041.88.

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$3.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.21. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.00 and a one year high of C$4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$643.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$296.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

