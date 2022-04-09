Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have C$5.25 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$2.20. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.79.

TSE ESI opened at C$3.97 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.04. The stock has a market cap of C$643.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.98 per share, with a total value of C$38,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,268,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,781,041.88. Also, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$33,635.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,423.36.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

