EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial raised their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

NYSE:EOG opened at $126.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $127.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

