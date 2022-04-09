EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) Insider Clive L. Spears Buys 12,500 Shares

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO – Get Rating) insider Clive L. Spears bought 12,500 shares of EPE Special Opportunities stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £21,875 ($28,688.52).

Shares of EPE Special Opportunities stock opened at GBX 254 ($3.33) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £80.06 million and a PE ratio of 14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 269.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 326.06. EPE Special Opportunities Limited has a one year low of GBX 245 ($3.21) and a one year high of GBX 542.30 ($7.11).

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

