EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) Insider Clive L. Spears Buys 12,500 Shares

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO – Get Rating) insider Clive L. Spears bought 12,500 shares of EPE Special Opportunities stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £21,875 ($28,688.52).
Shares of EPE Special Opportunities stock opened at GBX 254 ($3.33) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £80.06 million and a PE ratio of 14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 269.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 326.06. EPE Special Opportunities Limited has a one year low of GBX 245 ($3.21) and a one year high of GBX 542.30 ($7.11).
About EPE Special Opportunities (Get Rating)
