Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of Epwin Group stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £130.43 million and a P/E ratio of 10.98. Epwin Group has a one year low of GBX 84.98 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 121.60 ($1.59). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 97.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Epwin Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Epwin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.12%.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.