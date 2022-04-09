Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 300.00 to 340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.28.

NYSE EQNR opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.91. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $39.15.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,367,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 78,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

