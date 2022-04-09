Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Leggett & Platt in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.91.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Leggett & Platt (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.