Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pharma-Bio Serv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research analyst E. Senko forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Pharma-Bio Serv’s FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter.

PBSV opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $21.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 16.13%.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. The company provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

