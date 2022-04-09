Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Spin Master Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Spin Master in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.18.

TOY opened at C$44.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.74. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$36.63 and a 1 year high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 18.91.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

