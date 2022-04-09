Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Weyerhaeuser’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE WY opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.69. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $580,040,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after buying an additional 6,940,377 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,469,000 after buying an additional 3,207,671 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,590,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.