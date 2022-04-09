Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,188.01

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,188.01 ($15.58) and traded as high as GBX 1,452 ($19.04). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,390 ($18.23), with a volume of 147,801 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,188.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,311.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of £685.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38.

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

